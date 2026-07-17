Spa Sensation
Red Bull Ace Demoted to Last Starting Position!
A bombshell ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps: Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar has been handed a severe grid penalty! No matter how well the Formula 1 rookie performs in Saturday’s qualifying session, he’ll have to start Sunday’s race from the very back of the grid…
That’s because Red Bull Racing is taking the opportunity to fit Hadjar’s RB22 with some new parts—especially on the Belgian Ardennes circuit, which is known for its excellent overtaking opportunities. Reportedly, the Red Bull reserve driver’s car will be equipped with at least a new internal combustion engine, a new turbocharger, and a new exhaust system.
“Back of the Grid”
To explain: Formula 1 teams are allowed to use only a certain number of components in various areas over the course of a season. If a driver uses more engine parts than allowed, this results in a grid penalty. Once a cumulative penalty of more than 15 grid positions has been incurred, the driver automatically starts from the very back of the grid (“Back of the Grid”).
And the latter scenario now applies to Hadjar due to the penalties for the new internal combustion engine, the new turbocharger, and the new exhaust system (all of which exceeded the permitted maximum number), as well as the replacement of the battery and control electronics that already took place at the Miami Grand Prix. In all likelihood, he will now start the Belgian Grand Prix from 22nd on the grid …
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