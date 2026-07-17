Controversy Rages Over the Photovoltaic “Lottery”

Sales Tax Exemption Reversed

Zehetner explains why the current federal government has repealed the sales tax exemption for PV systems up to 35 kilowatt-peak (kWp) that was introduced by Gewessler: “A blanket subsidy approach is not a responsible use of taxpayer money. PV systems are more affordable today than ever before and, in many cases, pay for themselves even without government support.”

Criticism of the Greens, but Not of His Own Party

Even during the time of the Black-Green federal government, State Energy Minister Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) repeatedly criticized the then-minister in charge, Leonore Gewessler (Greens), for the subsidy practices, which he described as an “online lottery” and the “Gewessler call system.” However, the fact that the Ministry of Energy—now led by his ÖVP party colleague Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer—is responsible for the same practices has not yet elicited any public comment from Achleitner. “When the criticism is directed at his party colleagues, he remains silent. This is the best example of how he is clearly overwhelmed by the energy agenda in the state government,” snaps Green Party leader and State Councilor Stefan Kaineder, who would like to see that very agenda back in Green hands.

Speaking to the “Krone,” Achleitner defends his position: He has repeatedly advocated at the federal level for a predictable subsidy system. “One possibility, for example, would be a fixed amount per kilowatt of installed capacity, always in combination with a storage system.”