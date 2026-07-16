Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Special Comparison

Here, the ÖFB team was “defeated” by Cape Verde

Nachrichten
16.07.2026 15:15
Two stars representing their countries at this World Cup: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha (left) ...
Two stars representing their countries at this World Cup: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha (left) and ÖFB all-time leading scorer Marko Arnautovic.(Bild: AP/Rebecca Blackwell, Sepp Pail)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

In this World Cup comparison, Austria clearly comes up short against Cape Verde. In addition to the Austrian national team, the African debutant also faced both finalists during the tournament—and managed to pull off a surprise in each match. 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Two teams played against both finalists, Spain and Argentina, at the World Cup in North America—Austria and Cape Verde. The World Cup debutant from Africa fared significantly better.

Cape Verde caused the tournament’s first upset in the group stage with a 0–0 draw against Spain and didn’t lose to Argentina in the Round of 32 until after extra time, falling 2–3.

A Sensation Was in the Air
The underdog also managed to impress with its play. Against Spain, for example, goalkeeper Vozinha won the hearts of soccer fans with numerous saves and, in the process, became a social media star.

In the end, there was nothing to be gained against Spain.
In the end, there was nothing to be gained against Spain.(Bild: Sepp Pail)

A sensation was also in the air against Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates. In the end, the favorite prevailed—with a bit of luck. The Austrian national team, on the other hand, didn’t stand a chance against Argentina in the group stage (0–2) or against Spain in the Round of 32 (0–3).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
16.07.2026 15:15
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf