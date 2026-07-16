Special Comparison
Here, the ÖFB team was “defeated” by Cape Verde
In this World Cup comparison, Austria clearly comes up short against Cape Verde. In addition to the Austrian national team, the African debutant also faced both finalists during the tournament—and managed to pull off a surprise in each match.
Two teams played against both finalists, Spain and Argentina, at the World Cup in North America—Austria and Cape Verde. The World Cup debutant from Africa fared significantly better.
Cape Verde caused the tournament’s first upset in the group stage with a 0–0 draw against Spain and didn’t lose to Argentina in the Round of 32 until after extra time, falling 2–3.
A Sensation Was in the Air
The underdog also managed to impress with its play. Against Spain, for example, goalkeeper Vozinha won the hearts of soccer fans with numerous saves and, in the process, became a social media star.
A sensation was also in the air against Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates. In the end, the favorite prevailed—with a bit of luck. The Austrian national team, on the other hand, didn’t stand a chance against Argentina in the group stage (0–2) or against Spain in the Round of 32 (0–3).
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