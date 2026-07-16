According to the figures, the group sold 48,672 motorcycles from the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, and GASGAS brands outside the Indian market in the second quarter. This represents a 71 percent increase compared to the previous year and a 21 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Motorcycle Sales Soar

For the first half of the year as a whole, KTM sold 89,000 motorcycles outside the Indian market and just under 59,000 motorcycles through its new Indian majority owner, Bajaj Auto. In total, approximately 147,500 motorcycles were sold worldwide during the first half of the year—an 81 percent increase compared to the previous year.