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Bajaj Mobility, formerly Pierer Mobility and the parent company of the Innviertel-based motorcycle manufacturer KTM, has further increased its revenue. According to preliminary figures, revenue in the second quarter stood at 370 million euros, up from 330 million in the first quarter and 231 million in the same period last year.
For the first half of the year as a whole, revenue in the motorcycle division totaled 700 million, roughly double the figure for the first half of 2025 (373 million euros).
According to the figures, the group sold 48,672 motorcycles from the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, and GASGAS brands outside the Indian market in the second quarter. This represents a 71 percent increase compared to the previous year and a 21 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2026.
Motorcycle Sales Soar
For the first half of the year as a whole, KTM sold 89,000 motorcycles outside the Indian market and just under 59,000 motorcycles through its new Indian majority owner, Bajaj Auto. In total, approximately 147,500 motorcycles were sold worldwide during the first half of the year—an 81 percent increase compared to the previous year.
Profit Margin Turned Positive
According to preliminary figures, operating profit margins are expected to have turned significantly positive year-over-year. For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects an EBITDA margin (i.e., a profit margin) of approximately 8.7 percent and for the entire first half of the year of approximately 5.4 percent. Excluding restructuring gains, margins were negative in the previous year. The company did not provide any information on operating profit or consolidated net income at this time. The presentation of the final figures for the second quarter is scheduled for August 27.
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