ÖSV star ends his career after winning Olympic silver

“There’s a touch of sadness”

But now it’s time for Payer to hang up her snowboard boots: “The Olympics, where I won the silver medal, were an incredibly beautiful happy ending and a cool conclusion to an amazing time during which I was able to experience so much. I was already happy just to be on the starting line in Livigno, given my history there. So it was all the more wonderful to win silver and receive congratulations from many of my competitors, who were happy for me. It’s not an easy decision to end my career. Of course, there’s a bit of sadness involved, but after 16 seasons on the World Cup circuit, it’s the right time, and it feels right, too.”