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After England's World Cup Drama

“It cost us the win!” Harsh criticism of Tuchel

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16.07.2026 06:40
England head coach Thomas Tuchel is facing fierce criticism following the World Cup drama.
England head coach Thomas Tuchel is facing fierce criticism following the World Cup drama.(Bild: AFP/JUSTIN SETTERFIELD)
Porträt von David Hofer
Von David Hofer

Following England’s dramatic exit in the World Cup semifinal against Argentina (1–2), criticism is also pouring in for the “Three Lions’” head coach. Former soccer player Wayne Rooney, for example, says Thomas Tuchel “cost England the victory” with his decisions. The press is also immediately piling on the German. 

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“England fans furious at Tuchel—it’s on him,” wrote “The Sun” shortly after the “Three Lions’” bitter World Cup defeat, making it clear that the German is likely to face some uncomfortable days and weeks ahead. That’s because his substitutions are seen in the “home of soccer” as the decisive factor in the defeat.

Rooney, appearing as a “BBC” analyst, also lashed out: “The decisions Tuchel made cost us the win tonight!” Particularly controversial: In the 72nd minute, the head coach took off Anthony Gordon, who had scored the goal that put them up 1-0, and replaced the forward with an additional center back. 

“Didn’t believe in his team”
A decision that also left former English national team goalkeeper Joe Hart baffled: “With all the praise we’ve heaped on Thomas Tuchel—the fact that he made such a quick tactical shift means he didn’t believe in his team, that he didn’t think they could land any more blows on Argentina.” 

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney(Bild: AFP/PAUL ELLIS)

After the final whistle, Tuchel himself was overwhelmed by the dramatic closing minutes, in which the Argentines managed to turn the game around. He wandered aimlessly across the field. In addition to the pain of the bitter elimination, the former Bayern coach was surely also aware of the criticism that would now come his way back in England. 

The “Telegraph” even predicted: “The accusations will linger for years.” Former soccer player Chris Sutton called it a “tactical disaster.” Tuchel himself finally spoke up as well: “Right now, I don’t regret anything. You can discuss this with a million coaches, but I have to make a decision on the field. I chose a certain approach. That’s my responsibility,” the 52-year-old concluded in his initial assessment. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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