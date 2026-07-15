Driver continued on
13-Year-Old Girl Killed in Accident: Police Search for Porsche
On Tuesday evening, a serious traffic accident occurred on the A3 federal highway (Germany) in the direction of Austria, in which a 13-year-old girl was fatally injured. Authorities are now searching for a Porsche driver who fled toward Austria.
At around 6:45 p.m., a BMW carrying five people veered off the A3 highway near the Passau-Süd interchange while traveling toward Austria for reasons that remain unclear and drove down an embankment. The 35-year-old driver, a Bulgarian national, and three other passengers were seriously injured and, after receiving initial medical treatment, were transported to nearby hospitals. A 13-year-old girl died of her injuries at the scene of the accident.
Drove off toward Austria
At the time of the accident, a gray Porsche 911 was at the scene. Whether and to what extent this vehicle is connected to the accident is the subject of the ongoing investigation. After the accident, the Porsche continued driving toward Austria. According to the current status of the investigation, the vehicle shows no damage resulting from the accident.
Helicopter Deployed
An intensive police search was launched for the Porsche, including the deployment of a police helicopter. The A3 federal highway was completely closed in the direction of Austria near the accident site. An accident analysis expert was called in to determine the circumstances of the accident.
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