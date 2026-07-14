Sabotage Alert Involving Surgical Robot at Vienna’s Ordensspital

The video shows the surgical assistant pushing one of the devices into the room on April 17. “At 11:17 a.m., you can see him pushing a camera arm down and hitting it against the screen,” the detective explained during the trial. “A short time later, he returns with a knife in his hand and tampered with the device exactly where the cables were later cut. At 11:26 a.m., he comes back in again and covers the spot with tape—apparently so it wouldn’t be noticed right away.”