Begins Treatment
Finance Minister Marterbauer Diagnosed with Cancer
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer has been diagnosed with cancer—he announced the news on Monday. The 61-year-old from Upper Austria intends to continue his work nonetheless.
“Well over 400,000 people in Austria are living with a cancer diagnosis. I have recently become one of them,” the minister explained. “My diagnosis is lymphoma. A disease that, thanks to extensive research and Austria’s excellent healthcare system, has very good chances of recovery in recent years,” Marterbauer said, as reported by . It is important, he noted, that he begin “appropriate treatment immediately.” He will begin receiving treatment at Vienna General Hospital (AKH) as early as Monday.
What Is Lymphoma?
Lymphoma is a malignant tumor disease of the lymphatic system—it is often colloquially referred to as “lymph node cancer.” In this disease, white blood cells multiply uncontrollably and become malignant.
Lymphomas often manifest as swollen lymph nodes. General symptoms such as fever, excessive sweating, or weight loss may also occur.
Marterbauer Intends to Continue Fulfilling His Duties
The treatment will take place over the next three months—but Marterbauer emphasized that he will nevertheless “fully carry out” his duties and responsibilities as finance minister. “The treatment sessions will be additional appointments in my official calendar and will therefore occasionally lead to the rescheduling of one or two meetings,” the minister explained.
Marterbauer Speaks of “Emotional Strain”
The diagnosis is “an emotional burden for my family, my friends, and my staff,” the finance minister continued. However, he emphasized that he feels “excellently cared for and supported” by his treating physician and the medical team, the SPÖ politician noted.
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