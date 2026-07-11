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“Post any old crap”: Another chat scandal at GPA
Porn Jokes and Racism: Following thefirst scandal, more news from the union’s youth group is now causing outrage. At a conference, participants are said to have called for “dark humor.”
The chat scandal within the GPA union continues to spread. After— as reported —an internal chat containing sexist and inhumane content recently caused outrage, the “Krone” now has screenshots of another WhatsApp group from Upper Austria. According to “Krone” reports, this group was created in April 2023 during a conference of the GPA Youth Upper Austria at the Hotel Aichinger in Nussdorf am Attersee. It was actually intended to help organize the event—but instead, it apparently turned into a hodgepodge of distasteful and discriminatory content.
“Dark humor is always welcome”
Particularly controversial: The then-GPA Youth Secretary—who was fired after the first scandal—wrote: “Of course you can post any crap here. Dark humor is always welcome.” Shortly thereafter, numerous memes were shared, including a Hitler meme referencing the Holocaust, racist slurs, homophobic insults, sexualized images, and other discriminatory content.
Data forensic expert to comb through GPA cell phones
The union told the “Krone” that it knew nothing about the group, adding: “We have hired a data forensic expert to comb through our former employee’s work cell phone for further information, within the limits of the law.” Currently, there is “no indication that other GPA employees were involved.”
For FPÖ Secretary-General Michael Schnedlitz, this latest discovery is yet another serious blow to the union’s reputation: “The GPA youth wing reveals a worldview that is simply scandalous.” He is now calling for political consequences: “What do GPA Chairwoman Barbara Teiber and SPÖ Chair Andreas Babler have to say about this scandal? Mr. Babler, Ms. Teiber: Resign!”
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