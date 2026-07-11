“Post any old crap”: Another chat scandal at GPA

The chat scandal within the GPA union continues to spread. After— as reported —an internal chat containing sexist and inhumane content recently caused outrage, the “Krone” now has screenshots of another WhatsApp group from Upper Austria. According to “Krone” reports, this group was created in April 2023 during a conference of the GPA Youth Upper Austria at the Hotel Aichinger in Nussdorf am Attersee. It was actually intended to help organize the event—but instead, it apparently turned into a hodgepodge of distasteful and discriminatory content.