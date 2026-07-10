Chaos at VW After Drastic Cost-Cutting Measures: Now the Executives Speak Out

Cost-Cutting Plan in Phases

However, the plan failed to secure a majority on the supervisory board on Thursday. Twelve votes were against the future plan, and seven were in favor. No resolution was passed at all. As a result, Blume now intends to push through his cost-cutting plan in stages, as the German newspaper “Handelsblatt” reported on Friday. Internally, it was reported that four of the group’s plants in Germany could be closed: Hanover, Emden, Zwickau, and Neckarsulm. However, no decision has reportedly been made on this yet.