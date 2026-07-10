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Legend Kempes Mocks

Messi getting preferential treatment? “Losers will always complain!”

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10.07.2026 14:25
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi(Bild: AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT)
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Von krone Sport

Now soccer legend Mario Kempes is weighing in on the debate surrounding alleged favoritism toward the Argentine national team and superstar Lionel Messi at the World Cup! “Losers will always complain,” the 71-year-old 1978 World Cup champion told the network TyCSports ...

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Speculation that the defending champions are being favored is circulating widely, especially online. Scenes such as Lionel Messi’s unpenalized foul in the first group stage match against Algeria have fueled this speculation.

Mario Kempes
Mario Kempes(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak issued only a warning, after which Messi went on to score two of his three goals in the 3-0 victory over the North Africans.

In addition, during the heated final minutes of the Round of 16 match against Egypt (3–2), there were several controversial incidents, and the Egyptians felt they were severely disadvantaged by the referee’s decisions.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi(Bild: AP/Jacob Kupferman)

Furthermore, praise from FIFA President Gianni Infantino for Messi and Argentina fueled the conspiracy theories.

“Let them keep talking—no problem!”
However, there is no factual basis for the speculation. Kempes, who ended his career in the late 1980s in Austria (Vienna, St. Pölten, Krems), said he had been asked by a Colombian radio station whether it was true that Argentina had been handed the World Cup in Qatar and was now being favored in the matches as well.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi(Bild: AFP/CHANDAN KHANNA)

“What can you say to that? Let them keep talking—no problem. If you answer every time you’re asked, you’ll go crazy.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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