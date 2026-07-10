A Test of Patience at the World Cup
Controversy Over Mbappé’s Penalty Kick: Haaland Speaks Out
Because French superstar Kylian Mbappe had to wait what felt like an eternity before he was allowed to take his penalty kick in the World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco (2-0), Norway’s exceptional talent Erling Haaland also expressed his frustration.
What happened? Just over 20 minutes into the game, Kylian Mbappé was brought down in the penalty area by Noussair Mazraoui. France was consequently awarded a penalty kick. But taking the kick turned into a test of patience.
Mbappé had to wait several minutes at the spot before he was finally allowed to take the shot. The reason: a tackle that preceded the foul leading to the penalty kick still had to be reviewed. Ultimately, the Real Madrid star failed to convert, as Morocco’s goalkeeper Bono saved his weakly struck penalty kick.
“That’s way too long”
The delay before the penalty kick is causing a stir. Erling Haaland also weighed in on social media . “Having to wait five minutes to take a penalty kick is way toolong,” the Norwegian grumbled. The “chaos,” as Mbappe called it, threw the star striker off his game. But he also admitted that he took a poor shot, France’s captain conceded.
Waiting for Opponent
In the 60th minute, he did better: With a spectacular long-range shot, Mbappé put France on the path to victory. After the 2-0 win over Morocco, “Les Bleus” are in the semifinals, where they’ll face either Spain or Belgium. The World Cup dream for Mbappé and his teammates lives on.
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