"Too sexualized"
Lip Fillers: Popular Teacher Forced to Leave
Although the principal and school inspector issued positive recommendations, the Tyrolean Department of Education did not renew the contract of a dedicated young teacher. This modern colleague was quite obviously a thorn in the side of the long-established faculty.
She had worked as a cosmetologist at top-tier establishments and served as spa director at a 5-star hotel in Tyrol. As a specialist teacher in cosmetology and pedicure, Melanie Stanojevic from Innsbruck embarked on a new (professional) path last fall at the Tyrolean Vocational School for Nutrition, Beauty, and Chemistry on the banks of the Lohbach in Innsbruck. But there of all places, her appearance—with her lip fillers—didn’t go over well with her female colleagues at all. “I was the victim of bullying,” the 40-year-old says, still in disbelief.
Complaint to the Guild Master
People whispered that her lip fillers were too sexualized. “Then a classmate complained about me to the guild master, among others. She said I wasn’t suited for the job,” explains the mother of two. Screenshots of her Instagram posts and TikTok videos she made with students were also sent to decision-makers.
On Instagram, Stanojevic posted a photo of herself with a gun at the Arzl shooting range. The result: A screenshot of it ended up with the Department of Education, and a complaint alleging unauthorized possession of a firearm followed immediately. “The case was dismissed,” Stanojevic emphasizes. Of course, the screenshot prompted a colleague to feel threatened at school. She even demanded personal protection!
I have been the victim of bullying. Now I have reached out to the Minister of Education.
Melanie Stanojevic
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
School Inspector and Principal Stand by the Teacher
Eventually, the Department of Education sent the school inspector to the 40-year-old’s class. He gave a positive assessment of Stanojevic’s work—just as the principal did.
Melanie was more than popular with the students. They showered her with praise in letters for her compassionate and professionally competent manner—and for breaking new ground in the classroom. Businesses and a former teacher who served as a role model echoed this sentiment.
Education Minister Informed
None of this made an impression on the Department of Education. Friday is the teacher’s last day on the job. She has since informed the Minister of Education.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.