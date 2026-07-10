Lip Fillers: Popular Teacher Forced to Leave

She had worked as a cosmetologist at top-tier establishments and served as spa director at a 5-star hotel in Tyrol. As a specialist teacher in cosmetology and pedicure, Melanie Stanojevic from Innsbruck embarked on a new (professional) path last fall at the Tyrolean Vocational School for Nutrition, Beauty, and Chemistry on the banks of the Lohbach in Innsbruck. But there of all places, her appearance—with her lip fillers—didn’t go over well with her female colleagues at all. “I was the victim of bullying,” the 40-year-old says, still in disbelief.