LIVE: Can Morocco Stop Top Favorite France?

Four years ago in Qatar, the “Lions of the Atlas” were the sensation of the tournament by becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals, and they want to continue making history four years ahead of the World Cup on home soil. Mohamed Ouahbi is tasked with making that happen. The 49-year-old led Morocco to the title at the U-20 World Cup last year and was promoted on short notice just this past March. In the ten matches under Ouahbi and his assistant, the Portuguese coach Joao Sacramento—who had little success at LASK—Morocco remains undefeated with six wins and four draws. Another victory would secure their second consecutive semifinal berth and set up a matchup against Spain or Belgium next Tuesday.