World Cup Live Updates
LIVE: Can Morocco Stop Top Favorite France?
France and Morocco are battling it out for a spot in the World Cup semifinals. Can the dark horse knock Kylian Mbappé and Co. out of the tournament? We’re covering the match live—see the live updates below! The score is currently 0–0.
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With five wins and a 14-2 goal differential, top favorite France has marched through the World Cup so far. Today, France’s star-studded offense led by Kylian Mbappé is expected to deliver in the high-stakes quarterfinal in Boston against Morocco. However, the African champions—under head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who has been in charge since March—remain undefeated and are out for revenge against the “Equipe tricolore” for their 0–2 semifinal loss four years ago.
“The game was valuable”
In addition to dominant performances, the French also passed the physical test in the Round of 16 against an extremely tough Paraguay team. “I think it was valuable for us to play a game like this, because it shows what the players are capable of when faced with such a challenge,” said Guy Stephan, Didier Deschamps’ assistant coach, drawing many positives from the 1–0 victory.
Here is the tournament bracket:
With Morocco, the reigning African champions and 2022 World Cup semifinalists, a different, high-caliber opponent now awaits. “They’re a well-organized, well- structured team, a team with a certain stability, and above all, a team that’s very strong on the counterattack and has scored a lot of goals. They also have individual strengths,” explained Stephan. The World Cup runner-up will counter that with arguably the best-staffed offense in the tournament.
Impressive offensive firepower
Kylian Mbappé already has seven goals and is competing with Lionel Messi (8), Erling Haaland (7), and Harry Kane (6) for the top scorer title. Joining him up front are World Player of the Year and Champions League winner Ousmane Dembélé, his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Bradley Barcola, and Bayern dribbler Michael Olise. Despite having scored 14 goals, Deschamps called for greater efficiency. “We’re efficient, but we could be even better in that regard,” he emphasized.
It remains to be seen whether midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni, who was injured against Paraguay, will be fit to play. Morocco is worried about its top striker, Ismael Saibari, who was sidelined with a muscle injury in the Round of 16.
Four years ago in Qatar, the “Lions of the Atlas” were the sensation of the tournament by becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals, and they want to continue making history four years ahead of the World Cup on home soil. Mohamed Ouahbi is tasked with making that happen. The 49-year-old led Morocco to the title at the U-20 World Cup last year and was promoted on short notice just this past March. In the ten matches under Ouahbi and his assistant, the Portuguese coach Joao Sacramento—who had little success at LASK—Morocco remains undefeated with six wins and four draws. Another victory would secure their second consecutive semifinal berth and set up a matchup against Spain or Belgium next Tuesday.
Two Hearts in One Chest
For hundreds of thousands of soccer fans in France, two hearts will be beating in onecheston Thursday. An estimated 2 to 2.2 million Moroccans and people of Moroccan descent live in France; they are the second-largest immigrant group, just behind the Algerians.
18-Year-Old Superstar
One of them is 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi. The midfield playmaker and math student has impressed so far as a midfield playmaker—though in a Moroccan jersey. Bouaddi was determined to play in the World Cup, but France’s head coach, Didier Deschamps, felt he wasn’t quite ready yet. So Bouaddi, who had played for France’s youth teams and most recently captained the U21 squad, decided in mid-May—one month before the tournament began—to represent his parents’ homeland. This is a loss for France, as the teenager from OSC Lille—with a market value of 50 million euros—is considered one of the greatest talents around.
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