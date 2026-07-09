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A nasty surprise

Parcel Tax Significantly More Expensive Than Announced

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09.07.2026 13:00
Online shopping is getting more expensive—and because of the sales tax, even more expensive than ...
Online shopping is getting more expensive—and because of the sales tax, even more expensive than previously thought.(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Von Petja Mladenova

A rude awakening following Wednesday’s National Council vote on the parcel tax! The tax isn’t two euros per parcel, but 2.40 euros. How did this happen? Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer is adding 20 percent sales tax on top of the two euros. Many people overlooked this.

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According to the Ministry of Finance, the parcel tax is expected to bring in around 280 million euros a year to the state treasury. This is intended to help fund the VAT reduction on selected staple foods.

The tax takes effect on October 1 for all online retailers with annual sales exceeding 100 million euros. However, according to the Trade Association, around 4,000 smaller Austrian retailers who sell through online marketplaces are also indirectly affected.

Did Finance Minister Marterbauer outsmart his coalition partners?
Did Finance Minister Marterbauer outsmart his coalition partners?(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

The Ministry of Finance has always claimed that the parcel tax amounts to two euros. However, that is only half the truth. If you read the law carefully, you’ll see that the two euros is the net amount. Gross—that is, including 20 percent sales tax—it costs shipping service providers 2.40 euros.

Critics of the tax have warned from the start that retailers will pass this tax on to customers. As a result, consumers are effectively financing the reduction in the value-added tax on food themselves, following the motto: in one pocket, out the other...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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