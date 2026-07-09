A nasty surprise
Parcel Tax Significantly More Expensive Than Announced
A rude awakening following Wednesday’s National Council vote on the parcel tax! The tax isn’t two euros per parcel, but 2.40 euros. How did this happen? Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer is adding 20 percent sales tax on top of the two euros. Many people overlooked this.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the parcel tax is expected to bring in around 280 million euros a year to the state treasury. This is intended to help fund the VAT reduction on selected staple foods.
The tax takes effect on October 1 for all online retailers with annual sales exceeding 100 million euros. However, according to the Trade Association, around 4,000 smaller Austrian retailers who sell through online marketplaces are also indirectly affected.
The Ministry of Finance has always claimed that the parcel tax amounts to two euros. However, that is only half the truth. If you read the law carefully, you’ll see that the two euros is the net amount. Gross—that is, including 20 percent sales tax—it costs shipping service providers 2.40 euros.
Critics of the tax have warned from the start that retailers will pass this tax on to customers. As a result, consumers are effectively financing the reduction in the value-added tax on food themselves, following the motto: in one pocket, out the other...
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