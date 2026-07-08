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A Curious Record

This World Cup streak has been going on for 96 years

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08.07.2026 22:41
Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni.
Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni.(Bild: AP/Jacob Kupferman)
Porträt von Manuel Grill
Von Manuel Grill

Players have long been moving around the globe, and foreign coaches are increasingly common on the sidelines. Yet, at the World Cup of all places, a curious streak has held for nearly 100 years: not a single country has ever won the title with a foreign head coach.

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Soccer is more international than ever. Hardly any top club can do without foreign players, and more and more national associations are relying on coaches from abroad. At the 2026 World Cup, there will even be more teams coached by foreign coaches than by domestic ones. Nevertheless, one remarkable constant has held true to this day: Since the first World Cup in 1930, every World Cup champion has been led to the title by a coach from its own country.

This holds true for all eight nations that have won the World Cup so far. Whether it was Brazil’s five titles, Germany’s four triumphs, or Argentina’s most recent success in Qatar—there was always a compatriot on the sidelines.

Seit 1930
Weltmeister und ihre Trainer
 
JahrWeltmeisterTrainer
1930UruguayAlberto Suppici
1934ItalienVittorio Pozzo
1938ItalienVittorio Pozzo
1950UruguayJuan López Fontana
1954DeutschlandSepp Herberger
1958BrasilienVicente Feola
1962BrasilienAymoré Moreira
1966EnglandAlf Ramsey
1970BrasilienMário Zagallo
1974DeutschlandHelmut Schön
1978ArgentinienCésar Luis Menotti
1982ItalienEnzo Bearzot
1986ArgentinienCarlos Bilardo
1990DeutschlandFranz Beckenbauer
1994BrasilienCarlos Alberto Parreira
1998FrankreichAimé Jacquet
2002BrasilienLuiz Felipe Scolari
2006ItalienMarcello Lippi
2010SpanienVicente del Bosque
2014DeutschlandJoachim Löw
2018FrankreichDidier Deschamps
  
2022ArgentinienLionel Scaloni

 

No Foreign World Champion Coach in the History Books
Even big names like Ernst Happel with the Netherlands (1978) or England’s George Raynor with Sweden (1958) made it to the final but fell short at the very last hurdle. To this day, there is no foreign World Cup-winning coach in the history books.

For the current World Cup, this means that only two nations can even break this nearly 100-year-old streak. England is counting on the German Thomas Tuchel, while Belgium is counting on the Frenchman Rudi Garcia. If, on the other hand, France, Spain, Norway, Argentina, Switzerland, or Morocco win the title, this extraordinary World Cup tradition will continue even after 2026.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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