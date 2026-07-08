A Curious Record
This World Cup streak has been going on for 96 years
Players have long been moving around the globe, and foreign coaches are increasingly common on the sidelines. Yet, at the World Cup of all places, a curious streak has held for nearly 100 years: not a single country has ever won the title with a foreign head coach.
Soccer is more international than ever. Hardly any top club can do without foreign players, and more and more national associations are relying on coaches from abroad. At the 2026 World Cup, there will even be more teams coached by foreign coaches than by domestic ones. Nevertheless, one remarkable constant has held true to this day: Since the first World Cup in 1930, every World Cup champion has been led to the title by a coach from its own country.
This holds true for all eight nations that have won the World Cup so far. Whether it was Brazil’s five titles, Germany’s four triumphs, or Argentina’s most recent success in Qatar—there was always a compatriot on the sidelines.
|Jahr
|Weltmeister
|Trainer
|1930
|Uruguay
|Alberto Suppici
|1934
|Italien
|Vittorio Pozzo
|1938
|Italien
|Vittorio Pozzo
|1950
|Uruguay
|Juan López Fontana
|1954
|Deutschland
|Sepp Herberger
|1958
|Brasilien
|Vicente Feola
|1962
|Brasilien
|Aymoré Moreira
|1966
|England
|Alf Ramsey
|1970
|Brasilien
|Mário Zagallo
|1974
|Deutschland
|Helmut Schön
|1978
|Argentinien
|César Luis Menotti
|1982
|Italien
|Enzo Bearzot
|1986
|Argentinien
|Carlos Bilardo
|1990
|Deutschland
|Franz Beckenbauer
|1994
|Brasilien
|Carlos Alberto Parreira
|1998
|Frankreich
|Aimé Jacquet
|2002
|Brasilien
|Luiz Felipe Scolari
|2006
|Italien
|Marcello Lippi
|2010
|Spanien
|Vicente del Bosque
|2014
|Deutschland
|Joachim Löw
|2018
|Frankreich
|Didier Deschamps
|2022
|Argentinien
|Lionel Scaloni
No Foreign World Champion Coach in the History Books
Even big names like Ernst Happel with the Netherlands (1978) or England’s George Raynor with Sweden (1958) made it to the final but fell short at the very last hurdle. To this day, there is no foreign World Cup-winning coach in the history books.
For the current World Cup, this means that only two nations can even break this nearly 100-year-old streak. England is counting on the German Thomas Tuchel, while Belgium is counting on the Frenchman Rudi Garcia. If, on the other hand, France, Spain, Norway, Argentina, Switzerland, or Morocco win the title, this extraordinary World Cup tradition will continue even after 2026.
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