SS Runes on the New Jersey? Now Sturm Responds!

These are not “quiet” times for Sturm! Following the “dispute” with the union—which took legal action to ensure that the trio of Aiwu, Geyrhofer, and Camara were “allowed” to rejoin the pros’ training sessions—Sturm received some negative feedback after the presentation of the new jerseys. On social media, tempers flared following posts by some “creative minds,” after one or two people believed they could vaguely make out the contours of the double-S rune from the Nazi era in the green jersey...