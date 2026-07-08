Underwear Causes a Stir
SS Runes on the New Jersey? Now Sturm Responds!
Following the unveiling of the new kits for the upcoming season, Sturm received plenty of praise for the design—but a few isolated reactions nearly pushed things over the edge. Another “problem area” that no one needs suddenly came to light.
These are not “quiet” times for Sturm! Following the “dispute” with the union—which took legal action to ensure that the trio of Aiwu, Geyrhofer, and Camara were “allowed” to rejoin the pros’ training sessions—Sturm received some negative feedback after the presentation of the new jerseys. On social media, tempers flared following posts by some “creative minds,” after one or two people believed they could vaguely make out the contours of the double-S rune from the Nazi era in the green jersey...
Sturm responded immediately: “We distance ourselves from any form of extremism, discrimination, and inhuman ideology! The jersey’s design is based on a standardized Nike template and has no connection to political statements or symbolism,” said Thomas Tebbich, managing director of business operations. It’s sad that in times like these, people even need to be reminded of this.
Tebbich added, “SK Sturm sees itself as a non-political community that stands for openness, respect, and diversity. People of all ages and genders, regardless of skin color, lifestyle, or social status, are always welcome in the Sturm family—provided they share our values based on human dignity—and are treated with respect. The diversity of people in and around the club is rooted in our tradition. This diversity is the strength of the so-called Sturm family. This is enshrined in our mission statement.”
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