After Being Eliminated from the World Cup
Only one (!) player returned to Brazil
The disappointment over the early World Cup exit was apparently immense. Brazil’s national team began its journey home with a severely depleted roster. While nearly all the pros headed straight off on vacation, only one player returned to Brazil with the federation.
After being eliminated in the Round of 16 against Norway, Brazil’s national team players did not return home as a group. Instead, they went their separate ways immediately after the tournament. Most of the players took the opportunity to start their time off right away and traveled from the U.S. directly to their vacation destinations.
As a result, Danilo was the only player from the official World Cup roster on the Brazilian Football Confederation’s flight. The veteran is under contract with Flamengo and will soon be back in action in the Brazilian league following the World Cup break. Otherwise, the traveling group consisted exclusively of coaches, support staff, and other federation employees.
Ancelotti Was Also Absent
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti also took a different route. The Italian first traveled to Vancouver, where he plans to spend a few days with his family (his wife is Canadian). Only then will the analysis of the disappointing tournament begin.
Ancelotti will remain in his position despite the early elimination. Federation director Rodrigo Caetano made it clear immediately after the tournament that the 67-year-old continues to enjoy the confidence of the Brazilian Football Confederation and will lead the Seleção through the next World Cup cycle as well.
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