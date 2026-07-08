Semi-Final Suspension Looms
This time, FIFA stood firm: Olise’s yellow card stands
The fact that referees’ decisions are changed retroactively is nothing new following the Balogun case. FIFA has now rejected France’s protest against Michael Olise’s yellow card in the match against Paraguay. As a result, he—like 17 other players—enters the quarterfinals with a prior booking and would have to sit out the semifinals if he receives another.
The 1-0 victory in the Round of 16 between France and Paraguay is unlikely to be remembered for its sporting elegance, especially since the South Americans had repeatedly drawn attention for their rough play, which culminated in a scuffle during stoppage time. While Paraguay’s Matias Galarza got away without a yellow card, French star Michael Olise—who had briefly grabbed his opponent’s jersey—received a caution.
France’s Protest Falls on Deaf Ears
For the French Football Federation, this was a clear miscall, and following the controversy over the suspended red card for U.S. player Folarin Balogun, it was only natural to protest the decision. However, FIFA rejected the protest one day before the quarterfinal against Morocco. “We received FIFA’s decision this morning that the yellow card will stand,” national team coach Didier Deschamps confirmed at the press conference.
A decision that really stings! This means Olise will enter the quarterfinal match against Morocco already on a yellow card and will have to hold back, at least during tackles. Another caution would put him at risk of a suspension in a potential semifinal.
But the player with five assists isn’t alone in carrying this “burden”—a total of 17 players are heading into the quarterfinals with yellow cards. While Manu Kone and Bradley Bacola are also in “yellow card danger” for the French, their opponents Morocco have as many as five players in that situation: Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Redouane Halha, Azzedine Ounahil, and Bilal El Khannouss.
Players on yellow cards in the quarterfinals
France: Michael Olise, Manu Kone, Bradley Bacola.
Morocco: Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal, Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi.
England: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Marc Gehi, Nico O’Reilly.
Switzerland: Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Miro Muheim.
Argentina: Gonzalo Montiel
Spain: Ferran Torres.
Norway: Antonio Nusa.
The pressure is off after the quarterfinals
But while these “bad boys” are treading carefully in the quarterfinals, they could play freely again in the semifinals. Since yellow cards were reset after the group stage, they’ll be reset again after the quarterfinals so that players won’t be suspended if their teams advance to the final.
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