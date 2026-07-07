Next bombshell
Return! IOC Lifts Sanctions Against Russia
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given the green light for Russian athletes to return to international competition. Following a meeting of the Executive Board, it was announced that the IOC has provisionally lifted sanctions against Russia. Russian athletes could compete again as early as the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
The IOC has largely lifted the sanctions against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The restrictions on Russian athletes’ participation in international competitions have been suspended, the IOC leadership in Lausanne decided. Whether Russian athletes and teams will be allowed to compete under their own flag and national anthem at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles will be determined at a later date.
The IOC has thus withdrawn its three-year-old recommendations to organizers of international sporting events regarding the admission of Russian athletes. The IOC had originally justified the sanctions against Russia by stating that the ROC had violated the Olympic Charter by incorporating the four annexed Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia. However, Russia’s Olympic Committee had undermined this justification through a legal maneuver under sports law.
Sanctions Against Belarus Already Lifted
Following the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine more than four years ago, the IOC had imposed sanctions on both Russian and Belarusian athletes. Belarus supports Russia in the war against Ukraine. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and this year’s Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, only individual athletes from both nations were allowed to compete as neutral athletes.
A few weeks ago, the IOC had already made it easier for athletes from Belarus to return to international competition. According to the governing body, athletes’ participation in international competitions “should not be restricted by the actions of their governments, including involvement in a war or conflict.”
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