Mockery and Scorn for the U.S.
After World Cup Exit: “Who Are You Going to Call Now, Donald?”
Following the scandal surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s interference in the “Balogun” case, the World Cup host nation suffered a sporting “slap in the face” in the Round of 16. And even after the match, there’s no letup—the U.S. team, President Trump, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are now facing ridicule and scorn!
The uproar over the lifting of the red-card suspension for U.S. forward Folarin Balogun was followed by the U.S.’s decisive defeat against Belgium (1–4) in the World Cup round of 16. Even as the final minutes of the game were playing out, there was schadenfreude directed at the defeated hosts. “Belgium won, but let’s wait and see… maybe tomorrow morning, when we wake up, we’ll get a call from the White House,” was heard on Croatian TV, for example.
In general, the scandal surrounding the lifted suspension was followed by relief and joy that the U.S. team had to bow out. The international press did not hold back on mockery and schadenfreude. Here’s an overview!
Belgium:
Algemeen Dagblad: The Red Devils have achieved justice. The antics of Infantino and Trump remain a huge stain on the World Cup and on soccer in general.
Nieuwsblad: Who are you going to call now, Donald? The Red Devils defeated the U.S. 4–1 thanks to two goals from De Ketelaere. This also dealt a bitter blow to Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino. After the “shame of the World Cup,” justice has been served.
USA:
ESPN: Belgium gives the United States a reality check at the FIFA World Cup.
The Athletic: Balogun was the star of the USMNT’s feel-good World Cup. Now? The unwitting face of his controversy. The USMNT’s World Cup ends against Belgium with a sloppy round of 16 performance; Balogun a non-factor after controversy.
CNN: FIFA bureaucracy may have brought Balogun back, but no call in the world could fix this miserable U.S. defense
Italy:
La Gazzetta dello Sport: Donald Trump now knows that soccer is more complex than simply sending a suspended player onto the field. But he should have known that old Anglo-Saxon saying: “Karma is a b****.”
Corriere dello Sport: Belgium steamrolls the U.S. despite Balogun’s appearance. Despite Folarin Balogun’s participation, the American team failed to pull off the miracle they’d been hoping for. After all the commotion surrounding the lifting of his suspension and the possibility of being allowed to play, Balogun didn’t show much on the field—just a few half-chances and the free kick that Malik Tillman converted to tie the game at 1–1.
La Repubblica: Balogun is on the field, but barely makes an impact: The U.S. loses 4–1. Belgium dominates and taunts: “Turn that around!”
France:
L’Équipe: All that for this result? Despite the circumstances, the U.S. suffers a heavy defeat against Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16.
Spain:
Mundo Deportivo: Infantino and Trump unleash the Devils in Belgium. The flames of hell burn brighter than ever. They humiliate the United States, which couldn’t pose any real threat even with Folarin Balogun.
Marca: Belgium defeats the “Trumpas” and will face Spain in the quarterfinals. Not even Trump can escape the inevitable. The American Dream couldn’t stop Belgium.
AS: No phone call from Trump can change what happened against Belgium. Trump is likely considering imposing 100 percent import tariffs on Belgian beer starting tomorrow.
England:
Daily Mail: The world is mocking Donald Trump. He was worried about the wrong striker. We’ll probably never know how much influence he had on the decision to let Balogun play after all. But it hardly mattered.
The Sun: The U.S. concedes the “worst goal of all time” in a disastrous World Cup performance—goalkeeper blunder and former Premier League star humiliated against Belgium
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