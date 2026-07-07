After World Cup Exit: “Who Are You Going to Call Now, Donald?”

The uproar over the lifting of the red-card suspension for U.S. forward Folarin Balogun was followed by the U.S.’s decisive defeat against Belgium (1–4) in the World Cup round of 16. Even as the final minutes of the game were playing out, there was schadenfreude directed at the defeated hosts. “Belgium won, but let’s wait and see… maybe tomorrow morning, when we wake up, we’ll get a call from the White House,” was heard on Croatian TV, for example.