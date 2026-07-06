A World Cup call from Trump? “That must never happen!”

Schmidt Calls for Clarification

Austria’s State Secretary for Sports, Michaela Schmidt, is also calling for clarification. “The fact that the U.S. president is seriously attempting to interfere in the course of a World Cup match is absurd in and of itself. But the fact that he’s actually succeeding is an unbelievable breach of taboo. Rules must apply to everyone, and the game must be decided on the field, not in the Oval Office,” she wrote in a press release.