England Holds On Against Host Mexico

Red Card and Penalty for England

The match remained highly entertaining even after the break. England’s left back, Nico O’Reilly, first hit the post (49th minute). A far too reckless challenge by Quansah then gave Mexico a numerical advantage. The right back struck Jesús Gallardo on the shin with his foot outstretched and was sent off following a VAR review. Tuchel adjusted his lineup, bringing on Saka for defender John Stones, but almost immediately saw his team strike again. With a bit of luck, Kane flicked Pickford’s goal kick into the path of Anthony Gordon, as Mexico’s goalkeeper Raul Rangel illegally spread himself wide. Kane remained ice-cold from the penalty spot; it was the English captain’s sixth goal of this World Cup.