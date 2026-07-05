For the first time since 1986, Brazil has conceded a World Cup penalty!

Even though this was the first missed World Cup penalty since 1986, history-conscious Brazilians shudder at the very thought of the penalty once missed by Zico against France: After the Seleção star missed his attempt from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, the match went on to a “real” penalty shootout, in which Brazil ultimately came up short. Zico did score, but because Sócrates and Júlio César missed, Brazil was eliminated by the French...