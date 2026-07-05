Historic Blunder
For the first time since 1986, Brazil has conceded a World Cup penalty!
Ouch, that really stings—Bruno Guimarães had just celebrated tying Zico’s 1982 Brazilian record with four assists in the ongoing World Cup, when he once again crossed swords with the Seleção legend by missing a penalty kick! After all, since Zico’s miss at the 1986 World Cup, the Brazilians had never again failed to convert a penalty kick during open play. Until today...
Even the call for the penalty kick in the Round of 16 match against Norway had been a relatively close call; referee Ismail Elfath had initially ruled to let play continue after a tackle by Kristoffer Ajer on Matheus Cunha.
However, after a VAR review, he took another look at the play on his VAR screen—and didn’t take long to reverse his initial decision and point to the penalty spot.
Contrary to what many expected, however, it wasn’t Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior who stepped up to take the kick, but Newcastle star Bruno Guimarães—a decision that would prove to be a mistake. After an “angular” run-up with a brief, almost-stop, his shot lacked precision, allowing Norway goalkeeper Örjan Nyland to parry it to the side.
Even though this was the first missed World Cup penalty since 1986, history-conscious Brazilians shudder at the very thought of the penalty once missed by Zico against France: After the Seleção star missed his attempt from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, the match went on to a “real” penalty shootout, in which Brazil ultimately came up short. Zico did score, but because Sócrates and Júlio César missed, Brazil was eliminated by the French...
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