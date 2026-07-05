Brazil vs. Norway – LIVE starting at 10 p.m.

The hopes of Norwegian fans for another victorious performance at the final stadium in New Jersey rest on the striker. Haaland already has five tournament goals to his name and has scored in 13 consecutive competitive matches for the national team. “Playing against Brazil now is completely crazy,” said Haaland. However, the fact that the Manchester City striker claimed to be “dead tired” after the game against Ivory Coast caused concern among the fans. This led to travel agencies being swamped the day after the team advanced to the Round of 16. Direct flights from Oslo to New York were virtually fully booked. In Norway, there were calls for a day off for all workers on Monday.