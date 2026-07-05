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Brazil vs. Norway – LIVE starting at 10 p.m.
Third Round of 16 match at the World Cup: Five-time world champion Brazil faces dark horse Norway. We’re covering it live—see the live ticker below.
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Brazil is dreaming of a sixth World Cup title, but its next opponent commands respect. The Norwegians, led by superstar striker Erling Haaland, are aiming to go further in a World Cup than ever before when they take the field on Sunday (10:00 p.m.) in East Rutherford. In their third-ever appearance in the Round of 16, the “Vikings” aim to cement their status as dark horses for the title. Brazil is hoping for a momentum boost, but has never beaten Norway.
In the run-up to the match, a video from the Norwegian locker room following their victory over the Ivory Coast made headlines. Head coach Stale Solbakken’s emotional speech ended with the words: “And one more thing: Carlo Ancelotti, here we come!” The Norwegian then used his next public appearance to express his admiration for Italy’s star coach. Solbakken insisted that his speech had not been meant to be provocative. “We have the utmost respect for him and for Brazil.”
Norway Is Not the “Seleção’s” Favorite Opponent
The 58-year-old knows how to bring the “Seleção” to its knees. Solbakken was part of the Norwegian team that defeated the South Americans 2–1 in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup, even though he didn’t play in that match himself. It remains the only competitive match between the two nations to date. In three other meetings in friendly matches, there were two draws and another Norwegian victory. Historically speaking, the Norwegians are therefore anything but a favorite opponent for Brazil.
“1998 is long gone,” Norway’s coach now insisted. But even 28 years later, the Scandinavians are still calculating their chances. “Brazil is, of course, the favorite. But we hope we can challenge them. We’re not playing just for fun, but to win and advance to the quarterfinals,” Solbakken noted.
The hopes of Norwegian fans for another victorious performance at the final stadium in New Jersey rest on the striker. Haaland already has five tournament goals to his name and has scored in 13 consecutive competitive matches for the national team. “Playing against Brazil now is completely crazy,” said Haaland. However, the fact that the Manchester City striker claimed to be “dead tired” after the game against Ivory Coast caused concern among the fans. This led to travel agencies being swamped the day after the team advanced to the Round of 16. Direct flights from Oslo to New York were virtually fully booked. In Norway, there were calls for a day off for all workers on Monday.
Record-holding world champions not yet at their peak
Brazil can also count on its fans. So far, they’ve seen a record-holding world champion that hasn’t yet performed at the same level as, for example, France. “We’re doing well. We’re putting in good performances, but we can never be satisfied, because we want to play even better,” Ancelotti said, looking ahead. To go far in this World Cup, his team must play at the “highest level.”
Much will certainly depend on Vinicius Junior as the tournament progresses. Although the Real Madrid star has scored only one goal fewer than Haaland in the U.S., he hasn’t made the big headlines so far. In attack, Ancelotti will likely be able to count on Barcelona’s speedy winger Raphinha again, who has returned to training after a thigh injury. The availability of Lucas Paquetá, who suffered a thigh injury against Japan, remains uncertain.
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