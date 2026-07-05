Finish Behind the Safety Car
LIVE: Who will win the Grand Prix at Silverstone?
After a dramatic final stretch at the British Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc celebrated his first Formula 1 victory of the season. On Sunday at Silverstone, with just a few laps remaining, the Monegasque driver benefited from problems with the Mercedes of championship leader Kimi Antonelli—who had been running in second place—and who, with fresher tires, had victory within his grasp.
Local heroes George Russell (Mercedes) and Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) rounded out the podium. The race ended behind the safety car.
Max Verstappen squandered a podium finish while running in third place four laps before the checkered flag when he went off into the gravel trap. The Dutchman lost control of his Red Bull car in a high-speed section and was forced to retire.
Antonelli Drama
Antonelli, winner of Saturday’s Sprint, limped his “Silver Arrow” across the finish line in ninth place, but received a five-second penalty for multiple off-track incidents and therefore finished 16th without scoring any points.
Russell Gained Ground in the World Championship
In the World Championship standings, the Mercedes rising star thus failed to extend his lead. Russell, the winner at Spielberg—who had been set back significantly during the race due to a slow puncture—narrowed his deficit to 25 points—the same number awarded for a race win. Unlike Hamilton, the Englishman did not pit after the Verstappen crash, as the race was not restarted, thereby preventing Ferrari’s first one-two finish at Silverstone since 2002. Hamilton trails by 32 points, while Leclerc, now fourth overall, trails Antonelli by 71.
Here are the final results:
“Finally! This win feels especially good, even though I had hoped for a more normal finish,” Leclerc radioed with relief after crossing the finish line. “Hard work pays off.” The Monegasque driver started the race from second on the grid, led the Grand Prix for much of the race, and ultimately celebrated his ninth career Grand Prix victory.
Hamilton’s False Start
Oscar Piastri had a botched start; his McLaren was pushed to the back of the field due to wing damage. The early stages of the race were particularly tense due to an investigation into Hamilton for a possible false start—the record-holding Silverstone winner (9) received a five-second penalty. Leclerc led the race by a comfortable margin, while Antonelli was stuck behind Hamilton until the eleventh of 52 laps.
On lap 22, a yellow flag triggered a virtual safety car period, but due to its brevity, it had no impact on the race. Shortly afterward, Hamilton was called into the pits and overtaken by Russell as a result of his penalty. The two local heroes then engaged in a thrilling back-and-forth battle with several passing maneuvers for the final podium spot, in which Verstappen—who was struggling with his tires—was also involved. However, a slow puncture set Russell back.
To the Finish Line Behind the Safety Car
At the front of the field, Antonelli changed his tires significantly later than Leclerc, which led to a comeback by the Italian in the closing stages. When Nico Hülkenberg coasted to a stop in his Audi on lap 39, a virtual safety car was deployed once again. With ten laps to go, the Antonelli drama unfolded: The Mercedes rising star reported suspension problems on his car, had to pit twice, and still managed to make it to the finish line. Meanwhile, Verstappen threw away his second consecutive podium finish after Spielberg shortly before the end.
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