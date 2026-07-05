LIVE: Who will win the Grand Prix at Silverstone?

To the Finish Line Behind the Safety Car

At the front of the field, Antonelli changed his tires significantly later than Leclerc, which led to a comeback by the Italian in the closing stages. When Nico Hülkenberg coasted to a stop in his Audi on lap 39, a virtual safety car was deployed once again. With ten laps to go, the Antonelli drama unfolded: The Mercedes rising star reported suspension problems on his car, had to pit twice, and still managed to make it to the finish line. Meanwhile, Verstappen threw away his second consecutive podium finish after Spielberg shortly before the end.