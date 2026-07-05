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A Brutal Reckoning

“Unthinkable! A bunch of chickens!” Matthäus Tears Into the DFB

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05.07.2026 15:27
Lothar Matthäus
Lothar Matthäus(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
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Following Germany’s World Cup debacle, record-holding national team player Lothar Matthäus has sharply criticized former national team coach Julian Nagelsmann. In the “Bild” newspaper, he described the DFB team as “nothing but a bunch of chickens”—and denied that Nagelsmann possessed any leadership qualities.

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“The entire ‘National Team Coach Julian Nagelsmann’ project has failed spectacularly. If you look at it very closely, under him in three competitions—the 2024 European Championship, the 2024/25 Nations League, and the 2026 World Cup—our national team never delivered a single truly convincing performance at the highest level,” Matthäus writes in his “Bild” commentary. 

(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

According to the record-holding national team player, this was “primarily because the coach made far too many mistakes—with the lineup, with the tactics, and even with the roster selection for this World Cup. He had no Plan B; he stubbornly stuck to his approach.”

The same goes for his way of communicating with the players! Matthäus: “Preferring messages via WhatsApp to face-to-face conversations? That’s actually unthinkable for a leader.” Nagelsmann therefore wouldn’t have been able to “build a close, resilient relationship with his team.”

Jürgen Klopp is set to succeed Julian Nagelsmann.
Jürgen Klopp is set to succeed Julian Nagelsmann.(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN)

“That makes it even more of a bombshell!”
But the DFB is also facing criticism from the former World Player of the Year over Nagelsmann’s premature contract extension. “Yet the shortcomings had been evident for quite some time,” said Matthäus. “The expected multi-million transfer fee to Red Bull for the likely new national team coach makes the entire World Cup disaster even more expensive, even more of a disaster!”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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