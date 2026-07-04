Fire in a Warehouse
After Major Fire: Vienna Tangente Remains Closed
Even on Saturday morning, following the massive fire at a waste recycling plant in Vienna’s Donaustadt district, the fire department’s response is not yet fully complete. While the last pockets of embers are being extinguished, the Southeast Tangent (A23) near the scene of the accident remains closed for the time being. It is currently unclear how long the closure will last. As a result, many drivers must brace for significant delays—just as the summer vacation season begins.
About 120 firefighters with 31 vehicles were deployed in a large-scale operation on Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., a fire broke out in the warehouse and the adjacent open area of a waste disposal facility. Due to the rapid spread of the fire and the massive amount of smoke, a Level 4 alarm was immediately triggered. The cloud of smoke was visible for kilometers.
Spread of Flames Prevented in Time
Emergency responders ultimately succeeded in preventing the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings and other areas of the facility. By around 9 p.m., the fire was under control, though the extensive mop-up operations continued into the early morning hours. On Saturday, crews are still extinguishing hot spots and securing the site.
Southeast Bypass Remains Closed for the Time Being
The impact on traffic remains significant. The Southeast Bypass between the Kaisermühlen interchange and the Stadlauer Tunnel remains closed in both directions. The reason: A structural engineer is currently assessing whether the heavily damaged warehouse—or parts of it—could pose a danger to the adjacent highway.
Only then can a decision be made as to when this important transportation route will be reopened. With the start of summer vacation just around the corner, the closure is causing traffic jams and frustration among drivers.
Cause of the fire remains unclear
According to the fire department, no one was inside the warehouse when the fire broke out. Fortunately, no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains unclear. The investigation into the cause is continuing at full speed.
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