After Major Fire: Vienna Tangente Remains Closed

Even on Saturday morning, following the massive fire at a waste recycling plant in Vienna’s Donaustadt district, the fire department’s response is not yet fully complete. While the last pockets of embers are being extinguished, the Southeast Tangent (A23) near the scene of the accident remains closed for the time being. It is currently unclear how long the closure will last. As a result, many drivers must brace for significant delays—just as the summer vacation season begins.