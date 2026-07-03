Students with No Moral Compass
Disgusting Chats, Far-Right Salutes: State Security Is Now Investigating
There’s no end to the turmoil surrounding the Students’ Union: After the “Krone” was tipped off about disgusting chats and a photo showing the “Heil Hitler” hand gesture, even more students came forward with questionable material. Specifically, the issue involves a “White Power” salute in an official event photo and additional racist and misogynistic chat messages. State security is already investigating as well.
What on earth is going on with our students? It’s a question that quite a few readers of the “Krone” (and other media outlets) have been asking themselves in recent days. A question that isn’t so easy to answer—and one that lumps all students together far too broadly. However, what came to light last week from the largely Christian-conservative-leaning Schülerunion can confidently be described as completely uninhibited and morally questionable. Here, too, it’s important to note: Not everyone in the Schülerunion is like that—hopefully, these are just isolated cases.
“A woman without breasts is worthless”
First, chat messages were sent to the *Krone* newspaper that originated from an internal Schülerunion chat group, which high-ranking members also read or were at least added to. “A woman without breasts is worthless” or “I’ll go to the party dressed as an SS officer then” are just a few of the remarks that led the Union to implement awareness workshops and chat guidelines. In addition, a disturbing group photo reached the editorial office. It shows a table with an Austrian flag, a cross, a soldier’s helmet, and an old book. A young man proudly makes a hand gesture that is presumably meant to represent “Heil Hitler.”
Group Photo with Light and Shadow
Since then, the local student body has evidently been preoccupied with the disturbing behavior of their current and former classmates. Additional chats were leaked to the *Krone*, and the newspaper was tipped off about another—highly official—photo. In it, a regional delegation from the Students’ Union poses exuberantly as a large group. Smiling faces can be seen, along with “peace” hand signs. So far, nothing objectionable—and yet, once again, a boy is making a hand gesture toward the camera that appears to be that of the far-right “White Power” movement.
DSN Confirms Review of Chats and Photos
In another chat group from a federal state, racist views were apparently shared just as frequently. Here, too, the already familiar worldview is repeated. Women are belittled, and their rights are called into question. Jokes are made about Asian and African people, and “funny” images are circulated. While these chats at least raise questions about morality and decency, the other chats and photos are likely to have consequences. As the State Security Office confirmed to the “Krone,” the cases are already under investigation.
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