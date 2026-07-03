Disgusting Chats, Far-Right Salutes: State Security Is Now Investigating

What on earth is going on with our students? It’s a question that quite a few readers of the “Krone” (and other media outlets) have been asking themselves in recent days. A question that isn’t so easy to answer—and one that lumps all students together far too broadly. However, what came to light last week from the largely Christian-conservative-leaning Schülerunion can confidently be described as completely uninhibited and morally questionable. Here, too, it’s important to note: Not everyone in the Schülerunion is like that—hopefully, these are just isolated cases.