Now it's official
National Team Coach Julian Nagelsmann Announces Resignation
Julian Nagelsmann is no longer the national team coach! The DFB (German Football Association) officially announced this on Friday. The association released a statement from the 38-year-old. The association’s leadership had previously encouraged him to resign voluntarily.
“I’ve thought a lot over the past few days since our elimination and have discussed the matter with trusted friends in my personal circle and within the federation. This decision was anything but easy for me,” Nagelsmann begins his statement.
His top priority had always been the team’s success, said the former Bayern coach, adding: “After such a bitter disappointment, the team deserves the chance for a fresh start without any baggage. I would like to thank my coaching staff, the support staff, and everyone at the association who supported us—especially the players, with whom I had the privilege of working in a spirit of trust.”
In addition to national team coach Nagelsmann, his two assistants, Benjamin Glück and Benjamin Hübner, will also be leaving the DFB.
Expectations were high
Germany’s national team had traveled to the World Cup in North America with high expectations—and at first, everything went according to plan. After a 7-1 rout of Curaçao, our neighbors struggled considerably more against the Ivory Coast but still managed a 2-1 victory—their second win in as many games—and thus secured first place in the group early on.
From there, however, things went downhill for the Black-Red-Gold. Against Ecuador, the DFB squad lacked creativity for long stretches and suffered its first loss of the tournament, a 1–2 defeat.
Debacle Against the Underdog
Another defeat was to follow—this time with serious consequences. Germany also struggled to find their rhythm against underdog Panama; a 1-1 draw sent the match into extra time and ultimately to a penalty shootout, where Nagelsmann’s squad ultimately came up short and was forced to head home.
Germany ended a World Cup for the third time in a row without reaching the Round of 16. A few days after the humiliating defeat in Foxborough, the DFB leadership—including President Bernd Neuendorf, Managing Director Andreas Rettig, Sporting Director Rudi Völler, and Bundesliga President Hans-Joachim Watzke—convened a meeting on Thursday. According to German media reports, Nagelsmann was advised to resign during that meeting. The coach has now heeded that advice...
“A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us, you trusted us, you gave us energy, even during difficult times. I am truly sorry and heartbroken that we let you down and couldn’t give you any more memorable soccer nights at this World Cup. You deserved so much more!” Nagelsmann offered these emotional farewell words. Jürgen Klopp is now being touted as his successor.
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