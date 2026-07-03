Residents Concerned: Stream Water Suddenly Turned Black

Rain Washed the Problem Away

Following the rain over the past few days, the water in the Ramingbach now looks normal again, the district administrator explains. It remains to be seen whether a lack of oxygen was the cause of the discoloration. It’s certainly possible, according to the Water Quality Department of the State of Upper Austria: During prolonged heat waves, low water levels, and sufficient nutrient supply, algae can form in flowing waters. The decomposition process depletes the water of oxygen—causing the water to turn.