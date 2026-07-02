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Record-holder Retires

“This really hits home!” Arnautovic calls it quits

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02.07.2026 23:41
Marko Arnautovic became emotional after Austria’s World Cup exit.
Marko Arnautovic became emotional after Austria’s World Cup exit.(Bild: EPA/SCOTT STRAZZANTE)
Porträt von Mario Drexler
Von Mario Drexler

That’s it! Marko Arnautovic bids farewell to the Austrian national team after their World Cup exit against Spain. “It hits me hard because I won’t see my second family on the field anymore,” said “Arnie,” visibly moved.

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Marko Arnautovic played his 137th international match for the Red-White-Red on Thursday—and the 0-3 loss to Spain in the World Cup Round of 32 was his last. After 18 years wearing the ÖFB jersey, the 37-year-old forward is ending his international career.

(Bild: EPA/CHRISTOPHER TORRES)

“Congratulations to Spain; we gave it our best shot. Spain is an outstanding team; unfortunately, it didn’t work out. We can still be proud of ourselves,” Arnautovic said in a ServusTV interview shortly after the final whistle. He was still struggling to come to terms with the elimination, and the tears flowed: “I’ve cried enough already!” 

For him, “playing for Austria at the World Cup was the biggest highlight.” But now he’s drawing a line under it. The record-holding goal-scorer (49 goals for Austria) is ending his national team career and, with a heavy heart, turning his back on his “second family.”


SetsNew RecordsHe cemented his legendary status in Austrian soccer at the World Cup. At 37, he not only became the oldest ÖFB player ever to appear in a World Cup but, with his goal in the 3-1 win over Jordan, also the oldest ÖFB goal-scorer at a World Cup.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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