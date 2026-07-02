Putin Sacrifices 70,000 Soldiers for a Fifth of Vienna

Russia is slowly advancing on Kostyantynivka. The city in the Donetsk region is a key stronghold in Ukraine’s eastern defensive belt. Initial fighting has reached the outskirts. Russia is repeatedly attempting to infiltrate the city, while Ukraine is doing everything it can to eliminate the invaders from a distance. The Russian army has changed its tactics during these advances: Instead of operating in small groups of three to six men, it is now sending soldiers out individually or in pairs, Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko told the “Krone.”