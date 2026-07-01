Germany: Corruption Raids Over Euro 2024!

City administrations are alleged to have received thousands of European Championship tickets at preferential prices. These were utilized by some cities and used in various ways, according to the public prosecutor’s office and the LKA. “A soccer ticket is not part of one’s salary. Anyone in public service who holds out their hand will get a visit from us,” said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU). The investigations are still ongoing. The accused have not yet had an opportunity to comment on the allegations, officials said. The presumption of innocence applies.