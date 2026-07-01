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Germany: Corruption Raids Over Euro 2024!

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01.07.2026 11:43
(Bild: AFP/APA/Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV)
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Investigators have raided numerous city administrations across Germany and the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt am Main on suspicion of corruption related to the 2024 European Soccer Championship in Germany. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the North Rhine-Westphalia State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and a spokesman for the German Football Association (DFB). The Bochum Public Prosecutor’s Office and the LKA NRW are investigating on suspicion of accepting and granting improper benefits.

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City administrations are alleged to have received thousands of European Championship tickets at preferential prices. These were utilized by some cities and used in various ways, according to the public prosecutor’s office and the LKA. “A soccer ticket is not part of one’s salary. Anyone in public service who holds out their hand will get a visit from us,” said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU). The investigations are still ongoing. The accused have not yet had an opportunity to comment on the allegations, officials said. The presumption of innocence applies.

No Investigation Against DFB
Euro 2024 GmbH was founded as a subsidiary of UEFA Events SA and DFB EURO GmbH to organize the tournament. Its former headquarters were at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt am Main. In light of the ongoing investigation, the DFB did not wish to comment further at this time. However, a spokesperson clarified that the investigation is not directed against the association.

According to security sources, the investigation involves a 66-year-old German and a 46-year-old Frenchman. Searches were to take place at the city administrations of Gelsenkirchen, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Stuttgart, and Munich. A so-called production order was being executed at the Leipzig city administration. Two companies in North Rhine-Westphalia and one company in Bavaria were also to be searched.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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