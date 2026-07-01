Vienna in Asbestos Shock: Cancer-Causing Toxin in Road Pavement

City of Vienna Initiates Additional Inspections

Meanwhile, the City of Vienna is responding swiftly: As soon as the cases in Burgenland came to light, the responsible department, MA 28, introduced a new procedure. For every road construction project involving road excavation, the existing road surface will be tested for asbestos in advance; in addition, the city has commissioned extensive laboratory tests at an accredited testing facility. “The City of Vienna is, of course, taking the reports from Greenpeace regarding possible asbestos contamination on roads seriously and examining them carefully; all reports are being investigated,” states Wolfgang Ablinger, deputy head of MA 28.