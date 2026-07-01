Group Photo of Conservative Students Causes Outrage

Disturbing Setting at a Student Gathering

An Austrian flag lies on the table behind which the students are sitting and standing. On top of it are two candles; a cross with Jesus has been draped over it, as has a soldier’s helmet. There is also a book on the table, though it has not yet been identified. In any case, it appears to be an old book—whether it has any connection to the far right is unclear. Disturbing: One of the boys pictured is grinning and giving the “88 salute” (the eighth letter of the alphabet, standing for “Heil Hitler”) to the camera.