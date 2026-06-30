"That's why it hurts"
After a Bitter World Cup Exit: Head Coach Takes Action!
Ronald Koeman has resigned as head coach of the Dutch national soccer team. Following the bitter defeat against Morocco (2–3 after extra time) in the World Cup round of 32, he is taking action. In an official statement, he emotionally explains his decision.
“Last night, I made the decision to end my tenure as national team coach,” begins Koeman’s statement, which the Dutch Football Association also shared on Instagram.
The former Dutch international had been coaching the “Oranje” since 2023. He had previously served as head coach of his home country’s national team between 2018 and 2020.
“That’s exactly why it hurts”
“When I look back on my career, I feel above all pride and gratitude,” Koeman continued. Expectations among the Dutch were high heading into the World Cup. That made the early elimination against dark horse Morocco all the more bitter.
The sting runs deep for fans, players, and Koeman himself: “That’s exactly why it hurts so much that my time with the Oranje is ending this way. We all dreamed of a World Cup where we would make history. We didn’t succeed. No one is more disappointed about this than I am. As a national team coach, you bear that responsibility. I’ve always felt it, and I always will,” the 63-year-old said, accepting the consequences.
Koeman also mentioned his wife’s serious illness, noting that she had nevertheless always supported and encouraged him. He is infinitely grateful to her for that. The past few years have made him realize once again that there are things more important than soccer. Koeman also expressed his gratitude to all the players he had worked with, the association, and above all, the fans. “It was a great honor for me to represent the Netherlands as national team coach.” Peter Bosz of champions PSV Eindhoven is considered a candidate to succeed him.
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