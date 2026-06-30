After a Bitter World Cup Exit: Head Coach Takes Action!

Koeman also mentioned his wife’s serious illness, noting that she had nevertheless always supported and encouraged him. He is infinitely grateful to her for that. The past few years have made him realize once again that there are things more important than soccer. Koeman also expressed his gratitude to all the players he had worked with, the association, and above all, the fans. “It was a great honor for me to represent the Netherlands as national team coach.” Peter Bosz of champions PSV Eindhoven is considered a candidate to succeed him.