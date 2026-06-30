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The heat wave is intensifying

Summer Break Starting in Mid-June? Political Plan to Combat the Heat

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30.06.2026 16:00
Shortly before report cards are handed out, students are currently suffering from extreme heat ...
Shortly before report cards are handed out, students are currently suffering from extreme heat in their classrooms.(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Von Petja Mladenova

The heat wave has sparked a debate about moving up the summer vacation. Following Vienna’s City Councilor for Education Bettina Emmerling (NEOS), Carinthia’s Governor Daniel Fellner (SPÖ) is now also advocating for a two-week advance.

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The data shows that summer is starting earlier and earlier, and with it, the hot spells, according to Fellner: “By September, it’s already getting cooler. That’s why I simply think it makes sense for us to sit down together across Austria and say, ‘Let’s move the summer vacation up by two weeks.’”

“More Educational Value for the Fall Break”
This would also have the advantage that, with school starting earlier, the learning period leading up to the fall break would be longer: “Then the fall break would also make educational sense. As it stands now, it’s a gift to the economy,” the governor said in the *Kärntner Krone*.

At the moment, he noted, we’re “rigidly clinging to a vacation schedule that was set 80 years ago. Historically, summer vacations were aligned with agricultural harvest times. Today, farmers harvest their crops when they’re ripe, not when it was customary 80 years ago,” said Fellner.

Shortly before report cards are handed out, students are currently suffering from extreme heat ...
Shortly before report cards are handed out, students are currently suffering from extreme heat in the classrooms.(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
Governor Fellner is pushing ahead.
Governor Fellner is pushing ahead.(Bild: LPD Kärnten/Kuess)

Moving the start date up as early as 2027
He is in favor of moving the start date up as early as next year. “But if we agree that this will happen in two years so that the planning process can proceed more smoothly, then that’s fine with me too,” Fellner is also quoted as saying on ORF.

It must also be clear that this cannot be the only measure, the governor said: “But it would be one that could be implemented relatively quickly, followed by structural measures, which we naturally have to keep in mind anyway.”

More and more hot days are pushing schools to their limits
Especially in Vienna , an increasing number of hot days in June are pushing schools to their limits, with temperatures in some classrooms exceeding 30 degrees. There are no heat-related school closures. That’s why Vienna’s City Councilor for Education, Emmerling, first suggested bringing forward the summer break as a possible solution.

Emmerling proposed bringing the summer break forward.
Emmerling proposed bringing the summer break forward.(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

“If the heat rises dramatically in June and we simultaneously see that, starting in mid-August, for example, the days become shorter and the nights cooler—which would also allow for more effective cooling of the classrooms—then we can consider and discuss whether we should move up the summer break,” said Emmerling. Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) announced that he would have the proposal reviewed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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