Sinner Avoids First-Round Embarrassment at Wimbledon

Sinner Gives the All-Clear After a Fall

“I’m very happy that I turned it around. The third set was hard to swallow,” Sinner said in a post-match interview. He admitted he had been a bit tense at the start. A red stain had formed on his shoe that looked like blood. “No, no, I’m fine,” he reassured everyone. It looks worse than it is, Sinner said. His next opponent will be Portugal’s Nuno Borges.