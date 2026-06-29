Early Exit Averted
Sinner Avoids First-Round Embarrassment at Wimbledon
A nasty fall, a face contorted with pain, and falling behind by two sets: Top favorite Jannik Sinner made his Wimbledon opener more nerve-wracking than expected right from the start. In the end, the 24-year-old South Tyrolean was just able to avoid an opening-round loss to Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.
With the score tied at 2-2 in the third set, last year’s champion slipped badly on the grass of Center Court, fell to his knees, and then clutched his hip in pain.
Fortunately, the 24-year-old was able to continue playing and declined a medical timeout.
In the video: Sinner took a nasty fall in the third set
Sinner traveled to Wimbledon without playing a warm-up tournament
On the court, too, the South Tyrolean had to fight far harder than he would have liked. The lack of match practice (Sinner arrived in London without having played any warm-up tournaments on grass) was clearly evident in the Italian’s play. As was the case at the French Open (second round), the top seed faced the threat of an early exit.
In the third-set tiebreak, Kecmanovic (ATP No. 50) spectacularly saved a set point from the top favorite and really put Sinner on the defensive by winning the second set.
Photos from Sinner’s first-round match:
Sinner turned the match around in front of David Beckham
But the Italian was able to turn the match around in his favor—right in front of British soccer legend David Beckham. After 3 hours and 30 minutes of play, the final score was 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, and 6-3 in Sinner’s favor.
Sinner Gives the All-Clear After a Fall
“I’m very happy that I turned it around. The third set was hard to swallow,” Sinner said in a post-match interview. He admitted he had been a bit tense at the start. A red stain had formed on his shoe that looked like blood. “No, no, I’m fine,” he reassured everyone. It looks worse than it is, Sinner said. His next opponent will be Portugal’s Nuno Borges.
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