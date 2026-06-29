Disgusting Chats Among Local Student Representatives

It is a chat group that was presumably intended to remain an internal matter. It is associated with the Schülerunion, which is close to the ÖVP and, according to its own figures, is Austria’s largest student organization with more than 30,000 members. For 20 years, the Union has also provided the Federal Student Spokesperson, who serves as the voice of the country’s 1.2 million students. It is a chat group where current members of the Schülerunion’s federal and state organizations can also exchange messages with former members. The group is called “Quotes—The Real Ones.”