Three Dead! Current Pulled Swimmers Underwater

How could this have happened?

As great as the shock over the tragedy is, the question of the exact circumstances still arises. The swimming area is located at the confluence of the Alvier and the Ill and is heavily frequented, especially on hot days. There are several hydroelectric power plants along the Ill, which can cause a rapid rise in the water level—though according to an initial assessment by the Vorarlberg Water Rescue Service, the water level on Sunday was not unusually high. Even the thunderstorms in the Montafon region, accompanied by heavy rain, reportedly had no significant impact on the water level. In general, the Ill is currently experiencing low water levels due to the ongoing drought. The exact causes of the accident are now the subject of an investigation.