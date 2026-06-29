Wife Gave ÖFB Hero His Best Moment

It’s difficult to respond to all the messages. “But I’m grateful for every congratulation.” He has already spoken on the phone with LASK coach Dietmar Kühbauer, with whom he won the league and cup titles before the World Cup. But the best moment so far has been the call from his wife, Lorena. “Because she’s the only one who knows exactly how I’ve been feeling the whole time,” explained Kalajdzic, whose professional career has been set back by no fewer than three cruciate ligament tears. “For me, there’s nothing better than sharing this moment with someone you love so much.”