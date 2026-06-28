Heat Wave Peaks in Austria
Vienna is heading toward the 40-degree mark for the first time
The heat wave is slowly reaching its peak in the east. And another unfortunate record could be set on Sunday: In addition to the all-time heat record of 40.5 degrees Celsius, which is in jeopardy today, the 40-degree mark could also be broken for the first time in the capital.
Shortly after noon, the capital was the hottest place in Austria, according to the Severe Weather Center. The 38-degree mark had been reached at the Hohe Warte and Stammersdorf weather stations. Shortly after 1 p.m., the thermometer in Stammersdorf was already showing 39.1 degrees.
There is still time and room for the temperature to rise further, as the daily highs are not expected to be reached at noon but rather in the afternoon. “Vienna thus remains on track for its first 40-degree reading since records began in the capital,” said weather expert Nikolas Zimmermann. The previous record in Vienna is 39.5 degrees. It was recorded in August 2013.
Hot Water in the East
Austria’s bodies of water are also continuing to heat up in the wake of the heat wave. The Alte Donau in Vienna currently has a water temperature of 29.6 degrees. You won’t find any relief from the heat in Lake Neusiedl either. There, the water temperature had already risen to 32 degrees by Saturday evening.
Records are falling like dominoes
After the old all-time June record (38.6 degrees) was literally shattered on Saturday—with 39.3 degrees recorded in Bad Deutsch-Altenburg (Lower Austria)—records also fell overnight into Sunday. Once again, a tropical night had many regions of Austria sweating. According to the Severe Weather Center, the temperature at three weather stations across the country did not drop below 25 degrees: The thermometer in Hornstein (Burgenland) recorded a low of 26.2 degrees, Vienna’s city center 25.7 degrees, and the June record-holder Bad Deutsch-Altenburg 25.2 degrees.
Temperatures in the 30s as early as 8 a.m.
However, things were already heating up on Sunday morning. Zwerndorf was reportedly the first place in the country to hit 30 degrees—a mark reached as early as 8 a.m. during breakfast.
In any case, the current heat wave is quite intense: “New monthly records have already been set in seven of the nine provincial capitals, and in some cases—such as in Innsbruck—all-time records as well,” said UWZ weather expert Zimmermann.
Speaking of all-time records: It’s becoming increasingly likely that the state-wide record will at least be tied today, Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.