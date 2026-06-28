“500 slaps—might have to go to the hospital with Doc”

Complete madness

“I don’t even know what happened,” Kalajdzic said, still completely dumbfounded, in an ORF interview. In fact, it seems unbelievable what all happened in this match, especially from his perspective. For 89 minutes, Austria had practically secured its spot in the round of 32. Then came Algeria’s lucky punch—3–2, Austria out. Or so everyone thought. But then came the very last play of the game and the big moment for substitute Kalajdzic: a long cross into the box, Michael Gregoritsch heads it on, Kalajdzic is there and scores the decisive goal with a header. 3–3, Austria advances after all.