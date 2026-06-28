Kalajdzic jokes:
“500 slaps—might have to go to the hospital with Doc”
“I took 500 slaps,” Sasa Kalajdzic chuckled: The ÖFB striker had made all of Austria happy with his goal in the 96th minute, secured World Cup qualification, and risked a concussion.
What does that mean? “I think I’ll have to see if I need to go to the hospital with the doc now to check for a possible concussion,” said Kalajdzic. He was, of course, referring to the many hugs, pats on the back, and affectionate gestures. There were truly countless of them after Kalajdzic began his celebratory sprint.
Complete madness
“I don’t even know what happened,” Kalajdzic said, still completely dumbfounded, in an ORF interview. In fact, it seems unbelievable what all happened in this match, especially from his perspective. For 89 minutes, Austria had practically secured its spot in the round of 32. Then came Algeria’s lucky punch—3–2, Austria out. Or so everyone thought. But then came the very last play of the game and the big moment for substitute Kalajdzic: a long cross into the box, Michael Gregoritsch heads it on, Kalajdzic is there and scores the decisive goal with a header. 3–3, Austria advances after all.
“It was definitely one of the best moments of my career,” said Kalajdzic: “Comparable to the game with Stuttgart against Cologne, when we secured our place in the league at the last minute. That was just as great.” But for Austrian soccer fans, his goal early Sunday morning was certainly even better.
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