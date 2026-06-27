New Social Assistance Policy
Less Taxpayer Money for Large Refugee Families
SPÖ Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann takes a firm stance on the new social assistance program and how our tax dollars are spent. Speaking to the “Krone,” she reveals the status of negotiations: “There will no longer be 9,000 euros for an extended family!” Furthermore, she states that anyone who can work should work—and “anyone who comes here must learn German.”
This is an unusual political stance from the Social Democrats on the difficult issue of how our tax dollars are spent. After all, enormous sums are at stake: the total budget for social affairs and consumer protection is estimated at nearly six billion euros for this year. In an interview with the “Krone,” the Minister of Social Affairs now provides insight into the negotiations with the ÖVP and NEOS, which are in full swing.
For the SPÖ minister, the principle is clear: “Social assistance is not a dead-end.”
Schumann’s goal is clear: “Social assistance is not a dead-end and not a way of life. It’s meant to catch people when they need help—and support them in getting back on their own two feet. Those who can work must work. Those who need help will receive it. That’s exactly the balance we need.”
More than half of recipients are not suitable for the labor market
Often, however, the debate overlooks the reality faced by many recipients. More than half are not even available for the labor market—for example, because they are children or adolescents, because they have health limitations, or because they are providing care and support for others.
Children should have their own safety net
Speaking of children: Following the huge uproar over high cash benefits for Syrian or Arab refugee families, measures are being taken to put a stop to such excesses. “There will no longer be 9,000 euros for an extended family.” At the same time, work is underway to overhaul the system for the youngest and, at the same time, most vulnerable members of our society. The plan: Children are to be removed from the social assistance system and provided for through their own, nationwide, uniform system.
Integration doesn’t begin after three years, but on the very first day
Another key focus of the reform concerns the integration of people seeking protection here. In the future, language support, vocational training, and labor market integration are to be seamlessly integrated from the very beginning.
German language and values courses must be available free of charge and nationwide starting on day one. “Integration doesn’t begin after three years, but on the very first day. Anyone who comes here must learn German.” This statement carries a subtle critique of the work done so far by the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF), which is receiving just under 63 million euros this year.
For the SPÖ minister, however, one thing is clear amid the heated discussion: “Anyone who believes social problems can simply be cut away is mistaken. A modern welfare state cannot save its way out of poverty!”
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read the original article here.
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