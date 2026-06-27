Less Taxpayer Money for Large Refugee Families

Children should have their own safety net

Speaking of children: Following the huge uproar over high cash benefits for Syrian or Arab refugee families, measures are being taken to put a stop to such excesses. “There will no longer be 9,000 euros for an extended family.” At the same time, work is underway to overhaul the system for the youngest and, at the same time, most vulnerable members of our society. The plan: Children are to be removed from the social assistance system and provided for through their own, nationwide, uniform system.