Homemade Weapons from Ukraine
“Flamingos” Set Russian Arms Factory Ablaze
The series of Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory continued into Saturday night. The latest attack targeted an arms factory in Volgograd—nearly 400 kilometers behind the front lines. Homemade long-range missiles produced in Ukraine were used in the attack. Three “Flamingos” struck the Titan-Barrikady weapons factory.
The nighttime attack sparked a major fire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday morning. The plant manufactures artillery systems and components for rocket launchers.
The governor of the Volgograd region, Andrei Bochkov, confirmed damage to the “production facilities of a company,” but did not provide any further details on what is produced there.
According to his statement, at least ten people were injured. He referred to attacking “high-speed flying objects”—presumably cruise missiles. Bocharev added that several local fires had been extinguished. Residential buildings were reportedly not affected.
“Flamingos” with a 3,000-kilometer range
The cruise missile was first unveiled to the public last summer. According to media reports, the “Flamingo” missiles have a range of 3,000 kilometers. However, previous deployments have not always proven to be accurate.
Following the strike on the arms factory in Volgograd, Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian army for its “precision” and described the missile strikes on the Russian hinterland as “long-range sanctions.” The scope of these “sanctions” is constantly expanding, according to Zelenskyy.
Earlier, Russian drone attacks in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy had claimed three lives. In the city of Nikopol, two people were killed and twelve injured when a minibus was struck, according to the regional governor. In the border region of Sumy, a man died in another drone attack. In addition, two people were injured in Russian attacks in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.
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