Heads up! Algeria doesn’t want to settle for a draw

Austria with “Red Bull in their blood”

The Algerians started the World Cup with a 0–3 loss to Argentina, but against Jordan they turned a deficit into a 2–1 victory. “For me, the glass is half full, not half empty,” said Petkovic. “I think we played two good games.” The Swiss coach has been leading Algeria since February 2024; he aims to guide “Les Fennecs” (the Desert Foxes) to the knockout stage of a World Cup for the second time in their history. In 2014, their run ended in the Round of 16 against Germany, who went on to win the World Cup (1–2).