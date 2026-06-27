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"That doesn't exist"

Heads up! Algeria doesn’t want to settle for a draw

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27.06.2026 10:08
Just as they did against Jordan, the Algerians want to celebrate against Austria—not with a ...
Just as they did against Jordan, the Algerians want to celebrate against Austria—not with a draw, but with a win!(Bild: AP/Eakin Howard)
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Von krone Sport

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic is confident that his team will advance to the World Cup Round of 32 on Sunday (4 a.m. CEST) in Kansas City against Austria. One point is enough for both teams to advance. “We’re not playing to avoid a loss, but to win,” Petkovic emphasized at his final press conference. The match is coming at just the right time. “Our fate is in our own hands, and we’re in good form. I’m sure everyone will be ready.”

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Petkovic didn’t want to get into any mathematical scenarios. A win against Austria would set up a matchup with Spain. A draw could mean a match against his former team from Switzerland. “That’s not an option,” Petkovic said of the idea of avoiding stronger opponents in the knockout stage. “We have to play our game. There’s no such thing as ‘what if.’” On paper, some teams are much stronger. “But this World Cup has shown that you can’t count on the better teams always beating the weaker ones.”

Vladimir Petkovic
Vladimir Petkovic(Bild: AFP/JUAN MABROMATA)

Austria with “Red Bull in their blood”
The Algerians started the World Cup with a 0–3 loss to Argentina, but against Jordan they turned a deficit into a 2–1 victory. “For me, the glass is half full, not half empty,” said Petkovic. “I think we played two good games.” The Swiss coach has been leading Algeria since February 2024; he aims to guide “Les Fennecs” (the Desert Foxes) to the knockout stage of a World Cup for the second time in their history. In 2014, their run ended in the Round of 16 against Germany, who went on to win the World Cup (1–2).

“We’re playing our style and want to succeed with it,” said Petkovic. However, they would be facing a very good team in Austria. “They all have a little bit of Red Bull in their blood,” explained the 62-year-old. “They all know each other very well—many of them from Red Bull Salzburg.” Nevertheless, the Austrian national team also has its strengths and weaknesses. “We have to play our game and then capitalize on the Austrians’ minor weaknesses.”

(Bild: AP/Eugene Hoshiko)

Africa on the Rise 
At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Algeria was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Nigeria (0–2). Several other African teams have already made their mark at the World Cup. “It’s very important for the entire African continent. The teams are putting in strong performances and showing that they can compete,” said Petkovic. “That’s very important for their confidence. I hope we, as Algeria, can do our part.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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