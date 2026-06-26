World Cup LIVE: Can Norway’s B-team upset France?

Deschamps is scheduled to return to the U.S. on Saturday to rally his team for the knockout stage. He would love nothing more than to be welcomed back as the group winner. To secure that spot, a draw is all France needs. Norway must win—due to a goal difference that is one goal worse—to still jump into first place. The Norwegians’ projected opponent in the round of 32 is currently the Ivory Coast (second in Group E). The winner of Group I will face a third-place team from Groups C, D, F, G, or H.