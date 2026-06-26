Battle for First Place in the Group
World Cup LIVE: Can Norway’s B-team upset France?
It’s the final matchday of the group stage at the World Cup. Norway faces France, and we’re covering the game live—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 1–3.
Here’s the live ticker:
On Friday in Boston, the match between Norway and France (9 p.m.) will not only be a showdown for the group title but also a clash between two world-class goal scorers. Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have already made their mark on the World Cup, each scoring four goals in the first two games. Both teams have already secured their spots in the knockout round. For group opponents Senegal and Iraq, who are still without points, even a win might not be enough.
With Haaland (25) facing Mbappé (27), Scandinavian power meets French speed. Both have become record goal-scorers for their national teams at a young age. Real Madrid star Mbappé has replaced Olivier Giroud in the current tournament and now has 60 goals in 100 appearances for “Les Bleus.” Manchester City star Haaland needed just 52 international matches to score his 59 goals.
While the soccer world awaits the personal showdown between the two strikers, Haaland is clear about the balance of power at the team level: “They’ll probably beat us. They’ll probably win the whole tournament,” Haaland said ahead of the matchup against the two-time world champions, a game he recently stated he wasn’t “particularly” interested in. According to their goal-scoring machine, the Norwegians have already achieved their biggest goal by advancing to the knockout stage.
France Without the “General”
France will have to do without its strategist on the sidelines for the final group stage match. Coach Didier Deschamps is attending his mother’s funeral back home following her death. “Our thoughts are with our national team coach and his family,” the French team wrote beneath a photo showing the squad paying their respects. Captain Mbappé followed up with a message: “You are not alone.” Deschamps’ longtime assistant, Guy Stephan, is standing in for him in the coaching zone.
Deschamps is scheduled to return to the U.S. on Saturday to rally his team for the knockout stage. He would love nothing more than to be welcomed back as the group winner. To secure that spot, a draw is all France needs. Norway must win—due to a goal difference that is one goal worse—to still jump into first place. The Norwegians’ projected opponent in the round of 32 is currently the Ivory Coast (second in Group E). The winner of Group I will face a third-place team from Groups C, D, F, G, or H.
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