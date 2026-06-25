200 deaths in Spain, extreme tropical nights in Vienna

Work Ban in Italy

In light of these developments, several regions have enacted protective measures for outdoor workers. In numerous areas, a ban on physically strenuous work is in effect between 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. These measures are based on regional ordinances adopted in response to the ongoing heatwave. According to its own statements, the Ministry of Health in Rome is on high alert. The highest warning level has been declared in 16 of 27 monitored cities, including Rome, Milan, Florence, Turin, Bologna, Verona, and Venice.